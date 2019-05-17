Lauer limited the Pirates to two runs (one earned) on seven hits in 5.2 innings Thursday but did not factor in the decision. He struck out three and did not issue a walk.

It was a nice bounce-back game for Lauer after getting shelled in Colorado in his previous start, though it bears mentioning that he was facing a Pirates club ranked 28th in the league in scoring. Still, he was pulled one out away from a quality start and gave up fewer than two earned runs for the first time since his first outing of the season. He'll face Arizona on Tuesday in his next scheduled start.