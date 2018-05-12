Lauer (1-2) got the loss, lasting just 2.1 innings while giving up six runs on seven hits with no strikeouts and a walk as the Padres lost 9-5 to the Cardinals on Friday.

Lauer was coming off a strong outing against the Dodgers that saw him give up no earned runs over six innings but he couldn't follow up with a similar effort as he was shelled by the Cardinals in this one en route to the early exit. It was the second time in four starts this season that Lauer has been touched up for six runs and he now has an 8.27 ERA and a 2.14 WHIP - numbers that leave him well outside the fantasy conversation.