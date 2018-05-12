Padres' Eric Lauer: Exits early against Cardinals
Lauer (1-2) got the loss, lasting just 2.1 innings while giving up six runs on seven hits with no strikeouts and a walk as the Padres lost 9-5 to the Cardinals on Friday.
Lauer was coming off a strong outing against the Dodgers that saw him give up no earned runs over six innings but he couldn't follow up with a similar effort as he was shelled by the Cardinals in this one en route to the early exit. It was the second time in four starts this season that Lauer has been touched up for six runs and he now has an 8.27 ERA and a 2.14 WHIP - numbers that leave him well outside the fantasy conversation.
More News
-
Padres' Eric Lauer: Goes six scoreless in win over Dodgers•
-
Padres' Eric Lauer: Gives up three runs in no-decision•
-
Padres' Eric Lauer: Takes loss in major-league debut•
-
Padres' Eric Lauer: Contract selected ahead of start•
-
Padres' Eric Lauer: Confirmed as Tuesday's starter•
-
Padres' Eric Lauer: Candidate to start in majors Tuesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.