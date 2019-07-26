Lauer (5-8) allowed four runs on six hits with three walks and a strikeout across 2.1 innings while taking a loss against the Mets on Thursday.

The 24-year-old gave up four runs in the first and that was it for the rest of the game from both offenses. Lauer faced 13 batters through the first two frames, and then when the Mets had first and third with one out during the third, the Padres went to the bullpen. Lauer has lost four straight decisions and hasn't won a game since June 3. He owns a 4.58 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 80 strikeouts in 98.1 innings this season. Lauer will look to break his losing streak against the lowly Orioles at home Tuesday.