Padres' Eric Lauer: Fans 10 in Triple-A start
Lauer struck out 10 batters across six scoreless innings Sunday in Triple-A El Paso's 10-0 win over Las Vegas. He limited the opposition to three hits and walked two in the 97-pitch outing.
The 10 strikeouts matched a career high for Lauer in the professional ranks and boosted his total to 19 over 18 frames in the Pacific Coast League this season. The 2016 first-round pick has moved quickly through the San Diego system and could garner a look from the big club at some point during the second half of the campaign, but fantasy expectations should be tempered if he receives a promotion. While the 22-year-old lefty has impressed during each of his minor-league stops to date, his below-average fastball velocity along with a dearth of plus secondary offerings in his arsenal limits his upside to that of a back-end starter over the long haul.
