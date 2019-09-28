Lauer allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and four walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out eight in the no-decision versus the Diamondbacks.

The damage came at the end of Lauer's outing, as he issued a bases-loaded walk to Christian Walker, and then saw Wilmer Flores score on an error. It was still a solid performance for the 24-year-old, who has recorded eight or more strikeouts in four of his last six starts. Lauer posted a 4.45 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 138 strikeouts and 8-10 record in 149.2 innings spanning 30 appearances (29 starts) this year.