Lauer (2-1) picked up the win Monday, giving up five runs on four hits and three walks over six innings while striking out eight in a 6-5 victory over the Giants.

It wasn't pretty on Lauer's end, but a three-homer barrage by the Padres -- capped by Framil Reyes' pinch-hit blast in the top of the seventh -- got him into the win column. The southpaw threw 56 of 90 pitches for strikes and now sports a 4.76 ERA and 13:5 K:BB through 17 innings. Lauer will next take the mound Saturday in Arizona.