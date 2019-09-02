Lauer (8-8) yielded four runs on six hits over six innings Sunday, striking out nine batters and earning the win over San Francisco.

Lauer allowed a pair of two-run shots Sunday, one to Kevin Pillar in the first inning and another to Evan Longoria in the sixth. His nine strikeouts set a new career-best. After losing four straight decisions in June and July, the 24-year-old lefty has now won his last three, though he still sports a 4.55 ERA. He'll face the Rockies at home Saturday.