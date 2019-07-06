Lauer did not factor into the decision during Friday's win at Dodger Stadium, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings.

Despite a 6.9 earthquake rattling the stadium, Lauer calmly delivered two strikes to Enrique Hernandez and got him to fly out. Overall, it was a strong outing for the 24-year-old, who improves to 4-0 against the Dodgers in five career starts. Lauer now sports a 4.04 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 72:25 K:BB over 17 appearances this season.