Padres' Eric Lauer: Fans six in no-decision
Lauer did not factor into the decision during Friday's win at Dodger Stadium, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings.
Despite a 6.9 earthquake rattling the stadium, Lauer calmly delivered two strikes to Enrique Hernandez and got him to fly out. Overall, it was a strong outing for the 24-year-old, who improves to 4-0 against the Dodgers in five career starts. Lauer now sports a 4.04 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 72:25 K:BB over 17 appearances this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...