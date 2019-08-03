Lauer (6-8) earned the win Friday after holding the Dodgers to two runs on three hits while striking out six over six innings.

Lauer's only blemish of the night came in the form of a two-run home run off the bat of Cody Bellinger. Otherwise, the left-hander quieted a volatile Dodgers lineup without issuing any free passes. The 24-year-old has pitched to the tune of a 4.43 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 87:31 K:BB over 21 appearances this season. He'll take the hill next for a Thursday matchup against the Rockies.