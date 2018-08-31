Padres' Eric Lauer: Five hitless innings
Lauer allowed one run (none earned) on no hits and two walks while striking out two across five innings Thursday against the Rockies. He did not factor into the decision.
Lauer had little trouble working through the Rockies' lineup through three innings, but his control and the Padres' defense let him down in the fourth inning. He put two runners on base -- one via walk, the other was hit by a pitch -- with consecutive errors allowing his only run of the start to cross the plate. He wasn't particularly deceptive as he generated only three swinging strikes, but it was an effective start considering it was his first time taking the mound after a month-long absence. After lasting only 81 pitches, he'll look to work deeper into the game in his next start at Arizona on Tuesday.
