Lauer will start for the Padres on Opening Day.

Lauer will get the ball first for the Padres after dominating through three spring appearances (0.50 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB in 10 scoreless innings). The southpaw, who compiled a 4.34 ERA and 8.0 K/9 in 23 starts (112 innings) as a rookie in 2018, will be followed in the rotation by Joey Lucchesi.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • MLB: Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds

    Gennett injury proves costly

    With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...