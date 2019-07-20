Lauer allowed five runs on six hits with three walks and seven strikeouts across 4.2 innings during a no-decision against the Cubs on Friday.

Two home runs, including a grand slam, was Lauer's undoing Friday afternoon. Lauer had allowed just three homers in his last 10 appearances, of course, that hasn't helped him win many games. This was his third straight no-decision, and sixth consecutive start without a win. He avoided a loss Friday because of the Padres offense, but Lauer is 5-7 with a 4.31 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 79 strikeouts in 96 innings this season. His next start is scheduled to come at the Mets on Thursday.