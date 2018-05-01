Lauer allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over five innings in a no-decision Monday against the Giants.

Lauer recovered well from a disastrous first start last time out against the Rockies, when he served up six earned runs in just three innings. He gave up three runs on a pair of extra-base hits in the first inning, but settled down admirably with four shutout innings from there. Lauer relied primarily on his fastball, but his cutter was nasty, as he used it to rack up four swinging strikes on just 11 pitches. Lauer is just 22 years old and has had to make his first two starts in hostile environments; we'll see if he can shine when he makes his home debut this Sunday against the Dodgers.