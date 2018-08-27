Lauer (forearm) tossed 3.1 scoreless frames and scattered two hits and three walks while striking out three Friday in his rehab start for Triple-A El Paso.

It was the second rehab appearance for the southpaw, who tossed 61 pitches (34 strikes) in the outing. He'll likely need to build up to the 75-to-90-pitch range before the Padres are comfortable adding him back to the rotation, so expect Lauer to make at least one more start in the minors. He appears in line to return from the 10-day disabled list in early September.