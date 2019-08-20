Lauer gave up one run on four hits and two walks while striking out five through four innings in a no-decision against the Reds on Monday.

Lauer only allowed a solo home run as far as runs are concerned, but he wasn't efficient enough, taking 86 pitches to get through four innings. Lauer has only pitched six or more innings once in his last seven appearances. The 24-year-old has a 4.47 ERA and 98 strikeouts through 23 starts this season. Lauer will make his next start Monday against the Dodgers at Petco Park.