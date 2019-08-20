Padres' Eric Lauer: Goes four innings
Lauer gave up one run on four hits and two walks while striking out five through four innings in a no-decision against the Reds on Monday.
Lauer only allowed a solo home run as far as runs are concerned, but he wasn't efficient enough, taking 86 pitches to get through four innings. Lauer has only pitched six or more innings once in his last seven appearances. The 24-year-old has a 4.47 ERA and 98 strikeouts through 23 starts this season. Lauer will make his next start Monday against the Dodgers at Petco Park.
More News
-
Padres' Eric Lauer: Allows three runs in no-decision•
-
Padres' Eric Lauer: Knocked around in no-decision•
-
Padres' Eric Lauer: Fans six in win•
-
Padres' Eric Lauer: Bumped back one day in schedule•
-
Padres' Eric Lauer: Fails to complete three innings•
-
Padres' Eric Lauer: Gives up grand slam in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...