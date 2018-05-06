Padres' Eric Lauer: Goes six scoreless in win over Dodgers
Lauer (1-1) went six scoreless innings while earning the win Sunday against the Dodgers, allowing seven hits with one walk and five strikeouts.
Lauer scattered baserunners on the afternoon and limited the Dodgers to one extra-base hit. He threw first-pitch strikes to 18 of 27 batters and was in the zone at a 64 percent clip. This outing was a dramatic improvement on Lauer's first two of the season in which he allowed nine earned runs over eight total innings. He still has a bloated 5.79 ERA, which he will look to improve upon Friday against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Padres' Eric Lauer: Gives up three runs in no-decision•
-
Padres' Eric Lauer: Takes loss in major-league debut•
-
Padres' Eric Lauer: Contract selected ahead of start•
-
Padres' Eric Lauer: Confirmed as Tuesday's starter•
-
Padres' Eric Lauer: Candidate to start in majors Tuesday•
-
Padres' Eric Lauer: Fans 10 in Triple-A start•
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....