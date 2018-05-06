Lauer (1-1) went six scoreless innings while earning the win Sunday against the Dodgers, allowing seven hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

Lauer scattered baserunners on the afternoon and limited the Dodgers to one extra-base hit. He threw first-pitch strikes to 18 of 27 batters and was in the zone at a 64 percent clip. This outing was a dramatic improvement on Lauer's first two of the season in which he allowed nine earned runs over eight total innings. He still has a bloated 5.79 ERA, which he will look to improve upon Friday against the Cardinals.