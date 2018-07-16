Padres' Eric Lauer: Hit hard
Lauer (5-6) allowed five earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out three across two innings to take the loss Sunday against the Cubs.
Lauer allowed four of the first six batters he faced to reach base, with three runs scoring in the process. Things didn't improve much from there, which caused him to get a quick hook after just two innings pitched and 56 pitches. Prior to this start, he had put together eight consecutive outings in which he had given up three earned runs or fewer. While that's enough for him to be considered an option in deeper leagues, he also has allowed four or more earned runs in five of 16 starts this season.
