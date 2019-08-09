Padres' Eric Lauer: Knocked around in no-decision
Lauer did not factor into the decision against Colorado on Thursday, hurling four innings and giving up three runs on 10 hits while striking out two.
Lauer did little to stifle the Rockies' offense as he gave up at least one hit in each inning and induced only four swinging strikes. The result could have been worse if not for a number of outstanding defensive plays behind him, including a putout at home plate followed by a dazzling double play to end the fourth inning after Lauer allowed three consecutive singles to begin the frame. The 24-year-old will carry a 4.51 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 89:31 K:BB over 109.2 innings into his next scheduled start, at home against Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
