Lauer is expected to make his next start Friday against the Dodgers in San Diego, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Lauer was listed as the Padres' probable starter for Thursday's series finale in Atlanta, but he now projects to lead off a six-game homestand with San Diego planning to add a temporary sixth starter to the mix in Triple-A El Paso hurler Cal Quantrill, who will take the hill Wednesday. The move back a day in the pitching schedule should prove beneficial to Lauer, who owns a career 3.86 ERA at Petco Park compared to a 4.89 mark in road venues.