Padres' Eric Lauer: Likely to make next start Friday
Lauer is expected to make his next start Friday against the Dodgers in San Diego, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Lauer was listed as the Padres' probable starter for Thursday's series finale in Atlanta, but he now projects to lead off a six-game homestand with San Diego planning to add a temporary sixth starter to the mix in Triple-A El Paso hurler Cal Quantrill, who will take the hill Wednesday. The move back a day in the pitching schedule should prove beneficial to Lauer, who owns a career 3.86 ERA at Petco Park compared to a 4.89 mark in road venues.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tuesday Waivers; Winners/Losers
It's been a busy spring for prospects already. Heath Cummings takes a look at another before...
-
Where Nate Lowe, Jesus Aguilar fit at 1B
First base has turned out to be a loaded position, and Nate Lowe's arrival and Jesus Aguilar's...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy-low aces?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks a big weekend, discusses two hot rookies, buy-low...
-
Waivers: Chavis, Kieboom look worthy
A weekend of action whipped up lots to break down, starting with rookies Michael Chavis and...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...