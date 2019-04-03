Lauer suffered his first loss of 2019, allowing four runs on nine hits, striking out two and walking one across five innings against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

The Diamondbacks had baserunners in every inning against Lauer, but it was actually the long ball that did him Tuesday. It was home-run derby at Petco Park, as the Diamondbacks and Padres combined for eight homers. The Diamondbacks smashed five of them, including two against Lauer. The left-hander has given up 13 hits in 11 innings to begin this season, but when he hasn't given up the long ball, he's worked around those hits, posting a 3.27 ERA during his first two outings. One has to figure, though, that if Lauer continues to give up this many hits, the opposition is going to score more runs.