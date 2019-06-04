Lauer (5-4) picked up the win against the Phillies on Monday, giving up two hits and one earned run over six innings, striking out three and walking three as the Padres won 8-2.

Lauer turned in a quality start in picking up his fifth win of the season, giving up just one earned for a fourth consecutive outing following an eight-run blowup against the Rockies on May 10. He's lowered his ERA from 5.75 to 4.18 over that strong run to go along with a 52:17 K:BB over 64.2 innings. He'll look to keep it going in his next start, which is scheduled for Saturday on the road against the Nationals.