Padres' Eric Lauer: No support in loss
Lauer (5-5) allowed four runs -- three earned -- on seven hits and three walks in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Nationals. He struck out five and took the loss.
Lauer was unable to keep pace with Nationals star Max Scherzer on Saturday, and the Padres didn't get on the board until the ninth inning. Lauer owns a 4.14 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with 57 strikeouts over 71.2 innings. He lines up for his next start versus the Rockies at Coors Field on Saturday.
