Padres' Eric Lauer: One out shy of complete-game win
Lauer (5-5) got the win Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out eight over 8.2 innings against the Dodgers.
Lauer was magnificent in this one and nearly got a complete game shutout, but he was pulled with 115 pitches after allowing a solo home run with two outs in the ninth. The lefty got off to a brutal start to his rookie campaign, but he's quietly been on a roll of late. Over his last five starts, Lauer has allowed one earned run or fewer in four of those to drop his ERA nearly two full runs in the process (6.20 to 4.40). He lines up to make one more start before the All-Star break, Sunday against the Cubs.
