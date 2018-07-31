Lauer was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a forearm strain.

Lauer had been poor over his last three starts, allowing 14 runs on 18 hits and six walks in just 11 innings. Those struggles may have been related to the injury. Forearm strains are sometimes the initial diagnosis which precedes a more serious injury, though there hasn't yet been a suggestion that this particular case is cause for additional concern. Walker Lockett was promoted in a corresponding move.

