Lauer allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Friday.

He was far from dominant, inducing only five swinging strikes on 80 pitches, but this was a commendable effort against a tough lineup. Lauer's strikeout rate is up slightly but his skill set is not particularly exciting -- he's a streaming option at best in most leagues. With the Padres temporarily moving to a six-man rotation, Lauer projects to make his next start next weekend in Colorado.