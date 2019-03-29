Lauer threw six shutout innings, giving up four hits and striking out three, in a 2-0 victory against the Giants on Opening Day.

The 23-year-old posted a 1.07 ERA in his final five starts of his rookie year last season. Lauer had a great spring as well, and it's great to see him take what he figured out down the stretch of 2018 and apply it to Opening Day. He is expected to build upon his rookie year when he went 6-7 with a 4.34 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 112 innings.