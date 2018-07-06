Padres' Eric Lauer: Pitches well against D-backs
Lauer (4-5) allowed one earned run on seven hits and two walks while striking out two across five innings to earn the win Thursday against the Diamondbacks.
Lauer was hardly dominant -- he allowed nine batters to reach base -- but he managed to limit the damage thanks to holding the Diamondbacks homerless in his five innings. He's now put together a string of seven consecutive starts in which he has allowed three or fewer earned runs, though he has completed six innings only twice in that span and struck out 28 batters across 37.2 innings. Without a standout area of production, Lauer's value is limited to deeper league formats even with his recent run of success.
