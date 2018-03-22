Lauer was reassigned to minor league camp Thursday.

The 22-year-old lefty had a solid run with the big league club this spring, notching a 2.53 ERA to go with a 1.12 WHIP over 10.2 innings. He also fanned 10 batters in that stretch while allowing three walks. However, with Opening Day looming, the Padres need to start trimming down the numbers in big league camp, so Lauer's reassignment was expected at some point before the start of the major league season. According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego, Laurer will likely begin the season at Triple-A El Paso and is a candidate to join the Padres later in the season.