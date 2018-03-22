Padres' Eric Lauer: Reassigned to minor league camp
Lauer was reassigned to minor league camp Thursday.
The 22-year-old lefty had a solid run with the big league club this spring, notching a 2.53 ERA to go with a 1.12 WHIP over 10.2 innings. He also fanned 10 batters in that stretch while allowing three walks. However, with Opening Day looming, the Padres need to start trimming down the numbers in big league camp, so Lauer's reassignment was expected at some point before the start of the major league season. According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego, Laurer will likely begin the season at Triple-A El Paso and is a candidate to join the Padres later in the season.
More News
-
Hold on: Ranking top non-closers
Relievers are mostly valued for their saves in Fantasy Baseball, but in the right format, even...
-
Deep sleeper for every team
Heath Cummings offers a deep sleeper for every major league team.
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Final H2H points mock draft
Coming up on the biggest draft weekend of the year, Head-to-Head points owners have one last...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
Need some sleepers and breakouts before you draft? Scott White provides four of each on today’s...