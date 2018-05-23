Lauer allowed one earned run on six hits while walking two and striking out seven across six innings Tuesday against the Nationals. He did not factor into the decision.

Lauer put together one of his better starts of the season, with the only real blemish being a solo home run he allowed to Bryce Harper. He generated 13 swinging strikes, a mark well above his season-long rate, but his velocity and pitch mix remained similar to prior starts. As a result, despite the solid effort, he remains difficult to roster in most mixed-league formats.