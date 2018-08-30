Padres' Eric Lauer: Reinstated from DL ahead of start
Lauer (forearm) was activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of his scheduled start Thursday against the Rockies.
Lauer is set to rejoin the big-league rotation after spending a little less than a month on the shelf with a forearm strain. The southpaw completed a pair of minor-league rehab starts before being cleared to return, striking out seven over 6.1 scoreless frames in those outings. He'll take the rotation spot of Clayton Richard (knee), while Colten Brewer was optioned to the minors to free up a roster spot for Lauer. The 23-year-old posted a 5.30 ERA across 18 starts prior to landing on the DL.
