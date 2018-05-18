Lauer lasted 4.2 innings Thursday, giving up four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three against the Pirates, but he didn't factor into the decision.

Neither Lauer nor opponent Chad Kuhl completed five frames. The San Diego southpaw didn't conquer three innings in his previous start Friday and has endured up-and-down efforts in his first four big-league starts. He'll carry an unsightly 8.14 ERA into his next scheduled trip to the hill Tuesday against the Nationals, which doesn't bode well for an improvement.