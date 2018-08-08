Padres' Eric Lauer: Resumes playing catch
Lauer (forearm) played catch Tuesday and said he felt good afterward, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Lauer has been on the 10-day disabled list since July 31 with a left forearm strain, but doesn't look on track to miss much more than the minimum amount of time. He's expected to resume facing hitters within a couple of days and could return from the DL without requiring a minor-league rehab assignment beforehand. Acee relays that Lauer could be activated at some point during the Padres' weekend series with the Phillies, though the reports that pitching prospect Jacob Nix is slated to join the big club suggest San Diego may be inclined to wait until next week to usher the lefty back into the rotation.
