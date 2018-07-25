Lauer (5-7) gave up six runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five over four innings and taking the loss against the Mets on Tuesday.

Lauer gave up three runs in the opening frame, and was never able to rebound before being lifted for a pinch-hitter in the top of the fifth. The southpaw threw 51 of his 85 pitches for strikes, but he only managed 10 first-pitch strikes to the 21 batters he faced. The 23-year-old has now given up 11 earned runs over his last two starts (six innings), a far cry from the 2.33 ERA he posted over his previous eight outings. Lauer's recent struggles make him a risky fantasy play for his next scheduled start Monday, even in a favorable home matchup against the offensively-challenged Giants.