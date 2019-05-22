Lauer (3-4) picked up the win against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, giving up one earned run on four hits over seven strong innings, striking out seven and walking none in a 5-2 victory for the Padres.

The left-hander has bounced back from an eight-run blowup against the Rockies on May 10 with a pair of solid starts, as he's given up just one earned run over 12.2 innings since the meltdown in Colorado. That lowers his ERA to 4.73 and his WHIP to 1.31 to go along with a 45:14 K:BB through 53.1 innings. Lauer lines up to take the mound next on the road against the Yankees on Tuesday.