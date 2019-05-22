Padres' Eric Lauer: Sharp in win
Lauer (3-4) picked up the win against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, giving up one earned run on four hits over seven strong innings, striking out seven and walking none in a 5-2 victory for the Padres.
The left-hander has bounced back from an eight-run blowup against the Rockies on May 10 with a pair of solid starts, as he's given up just one earned run over 12.2 innings since the meltdown in Colorado. That lowers his ERA to 4.73 and his WHIP to 1.31 to go along with a 45:14 K:BB through 53.1 innings. Lauer lines up to take the mound next on the road against the Yankees on Tuesday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...