Lauer (8-9) took the loss versus the Rockies on Saturday, allowing six runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks over 2.1 innings. He struck out two.

Lauer was victimized for three runs in the second, and another three were tacked onto his line before Luis Perdomo relieved him in the third. The Padres made a five-run rally in the eighth, but they couldn't even the score, leaving Lauer with the loss. The southpaw has a 4.60 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in 139 innings. Lauer lines up to face the Diamondbacks on Friday.