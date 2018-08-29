Padres' Eric Lauer: Slated for Thursday's start
Lauer (forearm) will be activated from the 10-day disabled list to start Thursday's game against the Rockies, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Lauer, who has completed two rehab starts since being shut down in late July with a forearm strain, will assume the rotation spot of Clayton Richard (knee), who is set to undergo season-ending surgery in the near future. The southpaw only tossed 61 pitches in his most recent rehab start Aug. 24, so he may face some slight restrictions in his first outing back with San Diego.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....