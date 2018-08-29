Lauer (forearm) will be activated from the 10-day disabled list to start Thursday's game against the Rockies, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Lauer, who has completed two rehab starts since being shut down in late July with a forearm strain, will assume the rotation spot of Clayton Richard (knee), who is set to undergo season-ending surgery in the near future. The southpaw only tossed 61 pitches in his most recent rehab start Aug. 24, so he may face some slight restrictions in his first outing back with San Diego.