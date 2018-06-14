Padres' Eric Lauer: Snags third win despite eight hits
Lauer (3-4) allowed two runs on eight hits and struck out two through 5.2 innings to pick up the win Wednesday against the Cardinals.
Lauer hasn't completed the sixth inning since May 22, but he owns a solid 3.60 ERA and is 2-1 over his last three starts. Still, Lauer's K:BB is an uninspiring 40:24, including a 12:9 mark over his past 15 innings. Despite the fact that his last three starts have been serviceable, there's not enough here to start believing in him yet. He'll get another chance to prove himself Tuesday against the Athletics.
