Padres' Eric Lauer: Solid effort Saturday
Lauer allowed two earned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out four across five innings Saturday against the Rangers. He did not factor into the decision.
Lauer allowed a solo home run to Joey Gallo in the second inning, the only run he allowed while on the mound. He was charged the second run after the Padres' bullpen was unable to strand a baserunner he had allowed prior to being pulled. Regardless, Lauer has pitched effectively across his last three outings, allowing only two earned runs in 14 innings to go along with 14 strikeouts. The downside to Lauer is his inability to pitch deep into games, as he has surpassed five innings pitched only twice in his last ten appearances.
