The Padres moved Lauer's start back to Tuesday after recalling Joey Lucchesi for Monday's game against the Mets.

Lauer started 16 games for the Padres during the first half of the 2018 campaign, logging a 4.87 ERA and 1.67 WHIP with a 67:32 K:BB across 77.2 innings. This move likely takes Lauer out of the running for a pair of starts this week as his next projected appearance after facing New York comes Monday versus the Giants.