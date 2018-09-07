Lauer (5-7) settled for a no-decision Thursday, lasting four innings while allowing two hits and three walks. He stuck out eight.

Making his second start following a stint on the disabled list, Lauer was pulled after throwing 86 pitches. The young lefty cruised through the first three innings, but he loaded the bases to start the fourth frame and was able to successfully work his way out of the jam. The eight strikeouts tied his highest total of the season, and he hasn't allowed an earned run in nine innings since returning from the disabled list. He'll look to pitch deeper and keep things rolling in his next start, which is currently slated for Wednesday against the Mariners.