Lauer (4-4) struck out four and picked up the win in Tuesday's 5-4 victory over the Yankees, giving up one run on four hits and no walks over 5.1 innings.

Lauer shut out the Yankees until the fourth inning, when Gary Sanchez blasted a solo homer for the Yankees' first run. The left-hander didn't allow more than one hit in an inning until the sixth, when he allowed two singles before being lifted after 83 pitches. The 23-year-old will carry a 4.45 ERA, a 1.26 WHIP and 49:14 K:BB over 58.2 innings into his next start Monday at home against the Phillies.