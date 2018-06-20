Lauer allowed one unearned run on three hits in a no-decision against the A's on Tuesday, striking out seven and walking two in six innings.

Lauer allowed no extra-base hits en route to his third quality start of the year. The seven strikeouts match a season-high for Lauer and he now holds a 47:26 K:BB in 51 innings. The lefty still maintains an undesirable 5.47 ERA and .324 batting average against, but he has shown glimpses of effectiveness in between the rough outings. As starter Joey Lucchesi is set to return to the rotation, it's uncertain as of yet how the Padres will handle Lauer going forward.