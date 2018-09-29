Lauer didn't factor into the decision against the Diamondbacks on Friday, despite giving up just one earned run on seven hits over 6.1 innings, striking out six and walking one as San Diego eventually prevailed 3-2 in extra innings.

It was an excellent outing for the left-hander but he wasn't able to nab his seventh victory of the season in a low-scoring contest that it took the teams 15 innings to decide. Lauer has been on a nice run of late, as this was his fifth straight appearance where he's given up two or fewer earned runs. However, his numbers on the season remain unremarkable, with a 4.42 ERA, a 1.54 WHIP and a 100:46 K:BB over 112 innings.