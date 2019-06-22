Padres' Eric Lauer: Suffers tough loss
Lauer (5-7) allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits with one walk and four strikeouts while taking a loss against the Pirates on Friday.
The left-hander pitched well against the Pirates for the second time this season, but an unearned run in the seventh helped hand him the loss. That's three straight losses for Lauer, but at least he did pitch much better in this outing than his last two. He is 5-7 with a 4.32 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 63 strikeouts in 81.1 innings this season. His next start is scheduled against the Cardinals at home Friday.
