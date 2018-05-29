Padres' Eric Lauer: Takes beating against Marlins
Lauer (1-3) was hammered for five runs on seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts over 2.1 innings as he took the loss Monday against the Marlins.
Lauer has failed to complete the fifth inning in three of his last four starts and has made just two quality starts in seven chances this season. He induced just three swinging strikes in 63 pitches and gave up three doubles among his seven hits. Joey Lucchesi is still dealing with a hip strain, but at this rate, Lauer has to be on the hot seat once Lucchesi looks ready to return.
