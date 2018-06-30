Padres' Eric Lauer: Takes fifth loss of season
Lauer (3-5) took the loss against the Pirates on Friday, giving up six runs (three earned) on nine hits over five innings, striking out three and walking none in San Diego's 6-3 defeat.
Lauer wasn't at his sharpest in this outing, but his final line was salvaged by virtue of three of the six runs he yielded being unearned. This actually marked the sixth straight start for Lauer where he's given up three earned runs or less, so he's been performing respectably lately. However, he still has a 5.08 ERA and he doesn't post high strikeout totals -- both things that have limited his overall fantasy value this season.
