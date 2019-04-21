Padres' Eric Lauer: Takes loss against Reds
Lauer (2-3) allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits with five strikeouts and two walks across five innings in a loss to the Reds on Saturday.
The 23-year-old kept the ball in the yard, which has been an issue for him this year, but the Reds scratched out three runs on their six hits. Lauer has displayed great control this season, but opposing hitters are batting .290 against him, which has led to him posting a 1.41 WHIP. Lauer is also 2-3 with a 4.67 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 27 innings. His next start should be against the Nationals on the road Saturday.
