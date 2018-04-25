Lauer (0-1) gave up seven runs (six earned) on six hits in a loss to the Rockies on Tuesday, striking out three and walking four.

Coors Field is a rough place to make your first big-league start. Lauer held the Rockies to singles, but walked the bases loaded twice in the first two innings. The second time resulted in a grand slam by Trevor Story. The 22-year-old lefty put up decent numbers last year across High-A and Double-A ball, posting a 6-8 record, 3.30 ERA, 1.25 WHIP with 132 strikeouts in 122.2 innings. At the Triple-A level this year, Lauer was 2-1 in three starts with a 3.00 ERA and 0.94 WHIP. Should he remain in the rotation, Lauer is slated to take on the Giants in San Francisco for his next start.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories