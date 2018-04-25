Lauer (0-1) gave up seven runs (six earned) on six hits in a loss to the Rockies on Tuesday, striking out three and walking four.

Coors Field is a rough place to make your first big-league start. Lauer held the Rockies to singles, but walked the bases loaded twice in the first two innings. The second time resulted in a grand slam by Trevor Story. The 22-year-old lefty put up decent numbers last year across High-A and Double-A ball, posting a 6-8 record, 3.30 ERA, 1.25 WHIP with 132 strikeouts in 122.2 innings. At the Triple-A level this year, Lauer was 2-1 in three starts with a 3.00 ERA and 0.94 WHIP. Should he remain in the rotation, Lauer is slated to take on the Giants in San Francisco for his next start.