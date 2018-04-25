Padres' Eric Lauer: Takes loss in major-league debut
Lauer (0-1) gave up seven runs (six earned) on six hits in a loss to the Rockies on Tuesday, striking out three and walking four.
Coors Field is a rough place to make your first big-league start. Lauer held the Rockies to singles, but walked the bases loaded twice in the first two innings. The second time resulted in a grand slam by Trevor Story. The 22-year-old lefty put up decent numbers last year across High-A and Double-A ball, posting a 6-8 record, 3.30 ERA, 1.25 WHIP with 132 strikeouts in 122.2 innings. At the Triple-A level this year, Lauer was 2-1 in three starts with a 3.00 ERA and 0.94 WHIP. Should he remain in the rotation, Lauer is slated to take on the Giants in San Francisco for his next start.
More News
-
Padres' Eric Lauer: Contract selected ahead of start•
-
Padres' Eric Lauer: Confirmed as Tuesday's starter•
-
Padres' Eric Lauer: Candidate to start in majors Tuesday•
-
Padres' Eric Lauer: Fans 10 in Triple-A start•
-
Padres' Eric Lauer: Reassigned to minor league camp•
-
Padres' Eric Lauer: Finding early success at Double-A•
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...