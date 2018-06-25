Padres' Eric Lauer: Throws six strong innings
Lauer didn't factor into the decision against the Giants on Sunday, giving up one earned run on five hits over six innings, striking out four and walking one in the Padres' 3-2 extra-innings defeat.
Lauer pitched well in this contest, but a lack of run support and a blown save by Brad Hand sent the Padres to the defeat and he had to settle for a second straight no-decision. He's been on a nice run of late, as he hasn't given up more than three earned in an outing since May 28. However, his ERA still stands at 5.05 and he has a bloated 1.75 WHIP through 57 innings thanks to a handful of rough outings from earlier in the season -- numbers that still make it hard to trust him as a consistent as a fantasy option.
