Lauer (forearm) is scheduled to being a minor-league stint with High-A Lake Elsinore on Saturday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Lauer landed on the shelf July 31 due to a left forearm strain, and he'll return to game action over the weekend. An exact timetable for his return is unclear, but more news on his status should emerge following his first rehab outing.

